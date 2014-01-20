JUBA Jan 20 South Sudan's president said his
soldiers had seized the regional capital Malakal back from
rebels on Monday, a report dismissed by insurgents battling in
the world's newest country.
If confirmed, it would be the second major centre retaken
in the past three days by government forces, who have been
backed by troops from neighbouring Uganda.
The United Nations says thousands of people have been killed
in a month of clashes pitting troops loyal to President Salva
Kiir against rebels supporting Riek Machar, who was sacked as
vice president in July.
Initially triggered by a political row, battle lines have
increasingly followed ethnic lines with Kiir's Dinka battling
Machar's Nuer.
"They took Malakal and other areas around in the Upper Nile
region," Kiir told a news conference, referring to his forces.
He did not say if the soldiers who retook Malakal, capital
of oil-producing Upper Nile region, had received any help from
Ugandan troops.
Kampala's involvement has angered the rebels and raised the
spectre of the conflict in one of the Africa's poorest states
overflowing its borders.
BP says South Sudan holds the third-largest oil reserves in
sub-Saharan Africa after Angola and Nigeria.
MALAKAL "NEARLY DESTROYED"
A rebel spokesman in Addis Ababa, where talks aimed at
securing a ceasefire have been grinding on, dismissed Kiir's
statement.
"It is true that they made an attempt to capture the town
around 1pm this afternoon, but they were defeated. Malakal is
still in our hands," Lul Ruai Koang told Reuters.
Witnesses say Malakal, a major transit hub on the White
Nile, has been nearly destroyed by weeks of heavy shelling
between both sides.
Control of the town has changed hands at least three times
since the fighting started in mid-December and there have been
conflicting statements about who controls it in the past.
Kampala had said its soldiers were instrumental in the
recapture of Bor, administrative centre of neighbouring Jonglei
state, over the weekend.
Both Kiir and rebels have declined to sign a ceasefire
agreement in Ethiopia due to disagreements over the fate of 11
detainees held by authorities in Juba and the involvement of
foreign troops.
Rebels insist the detainees be freed before a deal can be
signed while the government maintains that they will only be
released when the due process of law has been followed.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 under a peace
agreement to end decades of war with the Khartoum government.
That conflict also saw fighting between southern factions,
including one splinter group led by Machar.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Maasho in Addis Ababa; Writing
by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Heavens)