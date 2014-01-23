* Ceasefire to be implemented in 24 hours
* Legal process for Juba detainees to continue
* Pact calls for withdrawal of "allied forces"
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 23 South Sudan's government and
rebels signed a ceasefire on Thursday to end more than five
weeks of fighting that divided Africa's newest nation and
brought it to the brink of civil war.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the U.N. Security
Council welcomed the news, but several diplomatic sources in New
York said they were worried the killing could continue.
Fighting between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and
those backing the vice president he sacked in July, Riek Machar,
erupted in mid-December.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than half a
million people have fled their homes, prompting the regional
grouping of nations, IGAD, to initiate peace talks. More than
70,000 people have sought refuge at U.N. bases around the
country after peacekeepers, in an unusual move, opened their
gates to them.
The pact is expected to be implemented within 24 hours of
the signing, mediators said.
But making the ceasefire hold could test Machar, whose
forces include loyalists as well as more autonomous groups
battling the centrally controlled government forces.
"The crisis that gripped South Sudan is a mere manifestation
of the challenges that face the young and fledgling state,"
Seyoum Mesfin, IGAD's chief mediator, told the signing ceremony.
"I believe that the postwar challenges will be greater than
the war itself. The process will be ... unpredictable and
delicate."
A delegate from Jordan, president of the 15-nation Security
Council this month, told reporters in New York that the council
welcomed the ceasefire and urged both sides to support and
cooperate with the U.N. peacekeeping mission UNMISS, which has
been the subject of sharp criticism from Kiir's government.
U.N. chief Ban's press office issued a statement urging both
sides to implement the ceasefire agreement immediately.
It said Ban "underscores the necessity to continue without
delay a national political dialogue to reach a comprehensive
peace agreement, with the participation of all South Sudanese
political and civil society representatives."
Several diplomats expressed concern that the conflict could
continue. "Ethnic, personal grievances, vengeance will dominate
tit-for-tat actions, crimes, killings for some time," a senior
diplomatic source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
REBEL PRISONERS
South Sudan's defence minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk, told
Reuters on Jan. 17 before the deal was reached that Machar did
not have enough control to make a ceasefire stick in the
oil-producing nation, one of Africa's poorest.
"To the parties, we say: Enough! The killing must end now.
The displaced must be able to return to their homes," said
Alexander Rondos, the European Union's special representative
for the Horn of Africa, at the signing event.
The conflict has turned along ethnic faultlines, pitting
Machar's Nuer against Kiir's Dinka people. Several other
communities have also taken up weapons. Analysts say the
ceasefire does not resolve the broader power struggle.
"It is only the first step to allow space and time for a
more substantive political dialogue to take place," said Douglas
Johnson, a historian and author.
Both sides had said several times since talks began at the
start of January that they were close to a deal, but
disagreements had pushed back a signing. Meanwhile, fighting
raged, with the government retaking major towns from rebel
forces.
"This deal does not provide answers to South Sudan's current
problems. We need a comprehensive political deal," said one
rebel official in the Ethiopian capital.
"We are only signing because we, and they, are under
pressure."
Ordinary people in South Sudan's capital Juba were also
sceptical the ceasefire would swiftly end the political rivalry
that underpinned the fighting.
"It can solve some of the immediate problems but not all the
problems," said 31-year-old Samuel Kuir Chok. "I'm not
optimistic ... because this guy (Machar) wants to be president
at all costs."
The ceasefire was accompanied by an agreement on the
"question of detainees". Rebels had demanded the release of 11
of Machar's allies, detained by the government and accused of
attempting a coup.
Seyoum, the chief mediator, told reporters the deal provided
for the 11 to eventually participate in the peace process - but
that they must first face due process of law.
Shortly before the signing, rebel spokesman Mabior Garang
said freeing the detainees was "not so much of a demand since
everyone recognises the need for their release".
The rebels have also demanded that Uganda, which openly
admitted to helping Kiir's forces in combat, leave South Sudan.
Diplomats at the talks had said the deal would call for an
end to "involvement by foreign forces", but Hussein Mar Nyot,
the spokesman for Machar's delegation, said it called for a
'withdrawal of allied forces invited by both sides'".
South Sudan won its independence from Sudan in 2011 after
decades of conflict between the northern and southern Sudanese.
