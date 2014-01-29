NAIROBI Jan 29 South Sudan on Wednesday freed seven of a group of detainees linked to rebel leader Riek Machar and accused of plotting a coup, handing them over to neighbouring Kenya.

At a news conference in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta stood beside the freed detainees and called on South Sudan's warring sides to end weeks of violence that has killed thousands of civilians. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Lough)