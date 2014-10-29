* Each side blames the other for renewed fighting
* Diplomats fear escalation of clashes in dry season
* Peace talks due this week, but start date uncertain
By Aaron Maasho and Denis Dumo
ADDIS ABABA/JUBA, Oct 29 Rebels said on
Wednesday they had seized the South Sudan oil hub of Bentiu as
renewed fighting against government troops entered a third day,
but the government said it was still in control of the town.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
have fled their homes since fighting erupted in December,
triggered by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and
former Vice President Riek Machar.
The conflict has disrupted oil production, which provides a
big portion of the government's revenue.
Diplomats and analysts say there could be a surge in
fighting as the dry season approaches, after a lull in the rainy
season.
"We are now in control of Bentiu, as of this afternoon," Lul
Ruai Koang, the rebels' spokesman on military affairs, told
Reuters in the Ethiopian capital.
Each side blamed the other for the fighting in Bentiu, the
capital of the oil-producing Unity State.
"Fighting started two days ago when government troops
attempted to expand areas under their control. Our presence was
limited to seven or eight kilometres to the north and to the
south of the city before clashes broke out," Koang said.
He said oil facilities in South Sudan's Upper Nile region
could be attacked by the rebels. "Oil installations are a
legitimate target," he added, because they were a source of
government funding.
PEACE TALKS
The two sides are due to hold a fresh round of talks in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa this week, but the start date is
uncertain.
SPLA Army spokesman Colonel Philip Aguer rejected the
rebels' claim to have seized Bentiu.
"That is a lie, after four hours of serious fighting in
Bentiu today, at around 4 p.m., our forces have managed to
defeat the rebels and Bentiu is under the government control,"
he told Reuters in Juba.
Aguer said there were no details of casualties because there
was no telephone network in Bentiu, which has changed hands
between the two sides since the war erupted.
Unity State oil fields have been damaged in previous
episodes of fighting, slashing output, which stands at about
160,000 barrels per day for the whole country, down from 245,000
barrels per day in December 2013.
The civil war has created a humanitarian crisis in the
world's newest state, which declared independence from Sudan in
2011, and has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's Dinka
people and Machar's Nuer.
A ceasefire signed in January has been broken frequently and
peace talks have often stalled.
The lack of progress has frustrated Western backers of South
Sudan. The European Union and the United States have imposed
sanctions on commanders on both sides for violating the
ceasefire.
