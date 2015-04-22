By Denis Dumo
| JUBA, April 22
JUBA, April 22 Fighting in South Sudan's
oil-producing Upper Nile State in the past two days has killed
at least 38 and the toll could rise, a military spokesman said
on Wednesday, while aid groups said they may be forced to trim
operations.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
have fled their homes since fighting between supporters of
President Salva Kiir and former vice president Riek Machar
erupted in the world's newest nation in December 2013.
Several ceasefires have been agreed and broken and each side
accuses the other of violating one announced in early February.
Army Spokesman Colonel Philip Aguer said in the first
incident, South Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers
fought rebel forces allied to Machar outside Malakal, killing 36
of them and repulsing the rest.
Aguer said in a second incident, fighting between guards
protecting the governor of Upper Nile and soldiers under Johnson
Olony, a Major General in the South Sudan People's Liberation
Army (SPLA) from the Shilluk tribe in Upper Nile, killed two.
Aguer said the situation had calmed down. But Médecins Sans
Frontières (MSF) said in a statement:
"At this moment the situation in Malakal town remains
extremely volatile and it is expected that confrontations will
continue in the coming hours.
"MSF teams have today been forced to suspend some...outreach
activities to remote areas hosting internally displaced people."
It said that in April alone, 4,600 people had been displaced
by fighting in Malakal.
The World Food Programme said three of its workers have been
missing since April 1, when they were travelling in a convoy
carrying food aid that encountered inter-communal fighting
between Malakal to Melut.
WFP said another WFP worker who was abducted at gunpoint in
Malakal airport had still not been found.
"Because of increasing concerns about staff safety, WFP is
re-assessing its ability to work in some parts of Upper Nile
State," it said in a statement."
"The agency plans to temporarily reduce its operations in
those areas where it no longer believes it's safe to work."
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Additional reporting and writing by
George Obulutsa; editing by Ralph Boulton)