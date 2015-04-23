By Denis Dumo
| JUBA, April 23
JUBA, April 23 Opposing groups of government
soldiers in South Sudan's Upper Nile state fought for a third
day on Thursday, a ruling party official said, adding that the
defence minister will travel to the region in a bid to defuse
the situation.
Fighting has broken out in the state capital, Malakal,
between soldiers protecting state governor Simon Kun Puoch, and
soldiers loyal to Johnson Olony, a major general in the South
Sudan Army (SPLA), acting state information minister Galuak Lith
Hoth Dieu said.
Thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan and more
than a million have fled their homes since fighting between
supporters of President Salva Kiir and former vice president
Riek Machar started in the world's youngest country in December
2013.
Several peace deals have been reached but broken, and each
side accuses the other of violating one announced in early
February. The conflict has also created a humanitarian crisis.
Anne Itto, the ruling SPLM Party's secretary general, told
reporters in Juba that Defence Minister Kuol Manyang will go to
Malakal in a bid to stop the fighting.
"Tomorrow he will be going Malakal to take care of the
military issues, to make sure that things don't grow out of
hand," Itto said.
"What started between a couple of soldiers grew into fully
fledged insecurity that has covered most of the city."
Malakal town is the operations hub for aid agencies in the
state, where an estimated 245,000 people have been displaced by
fighting.
Dieu told Reuters by phone that he had been forced to flee
Malakal on Wednesday. He said forces under Olony had been
shelling the town since the morning.
"I am not on the frontline. I escaped yesterday for my
safety and am hearing the sound of guns towards Western River
Nile," he told Reuters by phone.
"The fighting at the moment is very heavy. There are so many
casualties because of random shooting."
Olony and soldiers loyal to him came to South Sudan from
Sudan in June 2013 after accepting a presidential pardon, and
integrated into SPLA in mid to late 2013.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
said in a statement that due to the deteriorating security
situation in the past few days aid agencies had pulled out from
Upper Nile's Pagak area.
On Wednesday, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and U.N. World
Food Programme had said they may also be forced to trim
operations in the state.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan said stray
bullets hit one of their vehicles and its troops' sanitation
facilities in Malakal on Thursday, while mortar rounds had
landed 400 metres outside the perimeter of its compound.
(Additional reporting by Alex Whiting of the Thomson Reuters
Foundation; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)