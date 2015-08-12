JUBA Aug 12 A South Sudan rebel general has
split with former Vice President Riek Machar and rejected his
plans to join President Salva Kiir in a transitional government,
raising prospects of fresh conflict in the country.
Fighting broke out in the world's youngest country in
December 2013 between forces loyal to Kiir and rebels allied
with his former deputy Machar, reopening ethnic fault lines that
pit Kiir's Dinka people against Machar's Nuer forces.
Kiir and Machar have signed several ceasefire deals, only to
violate them within days. The factions resumed peace talks last
week, under growing international pressure and the threat of
further sanctions if an Aug. 17 deadline is not met.
In June, the regional IGAD East African bloc proposed a
transitional government as part of a solution to the conflict,
with a vice presidential post allocated to the rebels.
Peter Gatdet, who said he was dismissed as a rebel commander
along with other generals in July, said in a statement seen by
Reuters on Wednesday the he had decided to split with Machar and
asked him not to join the transitional government with Kiir.
"We reject any peace agreement that includes President Kiir
and Riek Machar in leadership of the transition government of
national unity," he said in the name of other rebel generals.
"Therefore, any peace that he signs with the government of
South Sudan will not be legitimate and will not be respected by
SPLM/A-IO led by generals," Gatdet said.
Spokesmen from IGAD, Machar and Kiir were not immediately
reachable for comment.
Gatdet, a leading field commander on both a U.S. Treasury
Department sanctions list and a U.N. blacklist for his role in
the unrest, said both Machar and Kiir should also be barred from
the transition government and wait to fight the next election.
"If this should not be the case, we suggest that a
military-led transition government comprising officers from both
parties be formed until next elections are conducted," he said.
He added that he and other generals in the rebel SPLM
In-Opposition had lost confidence in Machar and had stripped him
of his leadership positions.
In late July, while on a visit to Ethiopia, U.S. President
Barack Obama said South Sudan's warring factions may face more
international pressure if they did not reach a peace deal by
Aug. 17.
Options discussed by those leaders ranged from applying
sanctions to sending in a regional intervention force.
