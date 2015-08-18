* Powers exasperated by broken ceasefires
* South Sudan spokesman says deal was "sell-out"
* Kiir unhappy with plans for capital, talks with rival
(Adds comments by government on alleged clashes)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 18 Uganda told South Sudan's
warring factions on Tuesday to put their egos aside and make
peace, a day after President Salva Kiir refused to sign a deal
to end a 20-month-old conflict.
The blunt words from a regional power underlined growing
exasperation among African and global leaders over a string of
broken ceasefires and accords in the world's newest nation.
Washington has threatened sanctions if no deal is reached.
Kiir asked for another 15 days of discussions, shrugging off
pressure from regional mediators to meet a Monday deadline for a
deal. His spokesman told journalists in Juba on Tuesday the pact
on the table had been a "sell-out", without going into details.
A procession of African leaders flew in to join the
negotiations in Addis Ababa and press for an agreement,
including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who at one stage
stormed out of the venue.
"The Ugandan government knows how strenuous it is to achieve
peace between belligerents, especially when the belligerents
have big egos and when those belligerents put their personal
egos above national interests," Ugandan government spokesman
Shaban Bantariza said in Kampala.
"We can only continue to mediate, to encourage every side to
realise that their country is superior to every one of them
individually."
OIL, CHAOS
South Sudan, an oil producer which gained independence from
Sudan in 2011, descended into chaos in December 2013 when a
political dispute between Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar
spiralled into armed conflict that reopened ethnic fault lines.
Machar, who signed the deal, accused government troops of
launching attacks on opposition forces' positions just hours
after Kiir snubbed the peace deal. "The regime in Juba rejected
to sign the peace agreement because it has chosen war over
peace," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
The government rejected those assertions, instead accusing
the rebel forces of starting the clashes.
"These are lies. It is the rebels that have attacked Pageri
town this morning at 10 a.m. The rebels set fire to civilian
houses and left many casualties," Philip Aguer, spokesman for
the military, said.
He said an assessment of the damage and casualties caused by
the fighting in Pageri was being carried out by the military.
Rights groups have accused both sides of abuses in clashes
and raids often pitting Machar's Nuer group against Kiir's
Dinkas. Fighting has killed more than 10,000 people and forced
more than 2 million to flee their homes.
A member of the mediation team from regional bloc IGAD told
Reuters that Kiir, who only initialled the deal, rather than
signing it as Machar did, had reservations about a provision in
the plan to demilitarise the capital, Juba.
Kiir had sought to scrap a provision that called for
consultations with Machar on "powers, functions and
responsibilities" he would exercise in any future
administration, the official said.
"We strongly believe that (the deal) cannot serve the people
of South Sudan. It is a sell-out and we will not accept that,"
Kiir spokesman and South Sudan Information Minister Michael
Makuei Lueth said on Tuesday.
Western diplomats urged Kiir to accept the deal swiftly.
"After 20 months of fighting, and with 2 million displaced
from their homes, further delay beyond the 17 August deadline is
completely unacceptable," Britain's minister for Middle East,
North Africa and Central Asia, Tobias Ellwood, said in a
statement.
(Additional reporting by Denis Dumo in Juba and Aaron Maasho in
Addis Ababa; Writing by Edith Honan and Duncan Miriri; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)