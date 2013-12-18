* Clashes erupt in capital, spread to flashpoint town
By Andrew Green
JUBA, Dec 18 South Sudan's army said it had lost
control of the flashpoint town of Bor on Wednesday, its first
acknowledged reversal in three days of clashes between rival
groups of soldiers that have triggered warnings of a slide into
civil war.
President Salva Kiir earlier said he was ready for dialogue
with his sacked vice president Riek Machar - the man he accuses
of starting the fighting, which diplomats say has killed up to
500 people, and plotting a coup.
But the United Nations said tensions was still spreading
across South Sudan's remote states as the violence, which first
erupted in the capital Juba late on Sunday, moved north to Bor,
the site of an ethnic massacre in 1991.
Witnesses and officials said fighting had broken out in two
barracks in Bor between troops loyal to Kiir, from South Sudan's
Dinka ethnic group, and Machar, a Nuer, though the reports were
sketchy.
"We (are) not in control of Bor town," South Sudan's army
spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters, without going into further
details.
"The two main ethnic groups, the Dinka and the Nuer, could
go into a full-fledged civil war in the country," Gerard Araud,
France's ambassador to the United Nations and current president
of the Security Council, told the BBC. He called for dialogue.
Those sentiments were echoed by U.N. Secretary General Ban
Ki-moon who said the violence could spread.
South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in 2011,
remains one of Africa's least developed countries for all its
oil reserves, which supply almost all its government revenues
and hard currency. Fighting has so far appeared to stay away
from the oil fields.
A broader conflict could threaten aid and be exploited by
neighbouring Sudan, which has had persistent rows with Juba over
their undefined borders, oil and security. That would further
hurt efforts to build a functioning state in the south.
MACHAR DENIES COUP
Machar, in an interview with the online Sudan Tribune,
denied having any role in the fighting and said he was not
behind any coup attempt. He accused Kiir of using clashes that
erupted between members of the presidential guard to punish
political rivals.
Machar said he was still in South Sudan but did not give
details of his location.
The fighting has revived memories of the factionalism in the
1990s within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - the group
that fought Sudan's army in the north for two decades.
Machar led a splinter faction and south-south clashes
erupted. Nuer soldiers loyal to Machar massacred hundreds of
Dinka in Bor in 1991.
The president sacked Machar in July and political tensions
have been simmering since.
Kiir told a news conference on Wednesday he was ready for
talks.
"He was asked whether he would accept any dialogue, and he
said he is ready for dialogue," presidential spokesman Ateny Wek
Ateny told Reuters by telephone. He said Kiir said there was no
discussion going on at the moment.
A group of East African foreign ministers will travel to
South Sudan on Thursday to seek an end to the fighting, the
first foreign mission to enter the country since the eruption of
the conflict.
Juba was quiet after sporadic overnight gunfire but U.N.
officials also reported fighting in Torit, to the east.
The United Nations says the clashes have driven 20,000
people to its camps for refuge, and that "tensions seem to be on
the rise in the other States, such as Unity and Upper Nile".
France's Araud said there were 7,000-8,000 U.N. peacekeepers
in South Sudan, but added: "It is clear our soldiers will not
intervene in the conflict."
A Western diplomat said the expanded fighting was tipping
the nation into an ethnic conflict that was "difficult to roll
back", adding Kiir had raised the stakes by calling it a coup.
"It will impact a lot of countries, and they are not beacons
of stability," he said of the region around South Sudan.
Uganda temporarily shut its border. Kenya said its border
was open, and aid agencies said a refugee camp nearby was braced
for new arrivals. Kenya, like other neighbours, hosted Sudanese
refugees during former Sudan's long north-south war.
JUBA QUIET
In Juba, traffic returned to the streets and the airport
reopened, amid a tense calm in the capital of a nation the size
of France, with 11 million people but barely any tarmac roads.
Britain said it was flying out some embassy staff and
gathering names of other Britons who wanted to leave. Many aid
workers live and work in Juba.
The U.S. State Department said it had evacuated three groups
of its citizens on Wednesday, flying them out in two U.S.
military C-130 aircraft and one private charter flight.
The Pentagon said it had also bolstered physical security at
American diplomatic facilities in Juba.
The U.S. envoy to South Sudan, Susan Page, met Kiir on
Wednesday and expressed U.S. concern over the violence and the
arrests of opposition politicians.
"We call on the country's political leaders to refrain from
any action that could escalate an already tense situation or
fuel the violence," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said
in a statement. "It is absolutely critical that political
differences be resolved by peaceful and democratic means."
Diplomats said the United Nations had reports of between 400
and 500 people killed and up to 800 wounded.
"Most people are scared they might be confronted with a mob
or see dead bodies," said one aid worker in Juba, after
residents awoke to heavy gunfire and artillery blasts on Monday
and Tuesday.
