* U.N. base attacked, with many deaths
* Kiir says he's ready to talk; rival demands that he quit
* Fighting reaches vital oil fields
(Adds new lowered toll for Akobo attack)
By Carl Odera
JUBA, Dec 20 African mediators said they held
"productive" talks on Friday with South Sudan's President Salva
Kiir, trying to prevent an almost week-long conflict plunging
the world's newest nation into an ethnic civil war.
In a sign of the nervousness among South Sudan's neighbours,
Ugandan soldiers flew in to help evacuate their citizens. Two
anonymous military sources said they would also help secure the
capital, which lies about 75 km (50 miles) from Uganda's border.
Kiir, a member of the Dinka ethnic group, has accused his
former vice president Riek Machar, a Nuer who was sacked in
July, of attempting to seize power by force.
Fighting that began on Sunday in the capital Juba has
swiftly spread, and U.N. staff have reported hundreds killed.
Kiir has said he is ready for dialogue. Machar told French
radio he was ready to "negotiate his departure from power" and
said the army could force Kiir out unless he quit.
As fighting has moved out of the capital, it is increasingly
driven by ethnic loyalties as much as political rivalries.
The U.N. said on Friday at least 11 people from the ethnic
Dinka group had been killed during an attack by thousands of
armed youths from another ethnic group on a U.N. peacekeeping
base in Jonglei state. Two Indian peacekeepers died.
The United Nations had earlier said at least 20 people were
killed, and South Sudan's government said earlier 54 Dinka had
been killed in the incident. The United Nations mission in South
Sudan is still trying to verify the exact number of dead.
Deputy U.N. peacekeeping chief Edmond Mulet told the U.N.
Security Council on Friday 35,000 civilians were sheltering at
U.N. bases across the country.
OIL
Fighting has spread to oilfields vital to the impoverished
new state's economy and dependent on foreign workers. Soldiers
from the rival factions clashed at a barracks near the town of
Bentiu, capital of the oil-producing Unity State.
Some 200 oil workers sought refuge in a U.N. base on
Thursday. China National Petroleum Corp, one of the
main operators, said it was flying 32 workers out of one field
to Juba, according the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
"It's difficult to find plane providers to fly to some of
these remote air strips. The situation on the ground is very
fluid and we can't be absolutely confident about exact rebel
locations and which airfields they may be controlling," said one
security analyst, who did not wish to be identified.
The mediation team visiting Juba included ministers from
Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Somali, and African Union and United
Nations representatives. It was the first peace initiative since
clashes erupted.
"We had a very productive meeting with his excellency
President Salva Kiir and we will continue consultations,"
Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom, who is leading the
African delegation, told reporters before returning to talks.
The fighting worries neighbouring states, which fear new
instability in a volatile region. It threatens the halting steps
towards the creation of a functioning state in a country which
declared independence from Sudan in 2011 after decades of war.
"Some troops from (Uganda's) Special Forces Command - I can
estimate in hundreds - left for Juba yesterday," said a source
in the Command, a unit led by President Yoweri Museveni's son.
"They will mainly be involved in securing the capital," he
said. Some had gone by plane and others would travel by road.
"They're not going to participate in the skirmishes between
Kiir and Machar."
President Barack Obama said the United States had sent 45
military personnel to protect the embassy and U.S. employees.
"This force will remain in South Sudan until the security
situation becomes such that it is no longer needed," he said in
a letter to Congress.
TRADE HALTED
A Kenyan transporters' body said trade through landlocked
South Sudan had ground to a halt, with hundreds of trucks stuck
at border crossings with Uganda and Kenya.
"We have a military coup in our hands which is causing a lot
of instability in the country and is being played up in certain
areas as if it is a racial ethnic war, which is not the case,"
Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters.
"We don't want to encourage what happened in Rwanda," he
said, referring to the 1994 genocide there.
Clashes in Bor town, where Nuer in 1991 massacred Dinka,
have fuelled the fears of an all-out ethnic war. Nuer commander
and Machar ally, Peter Gadet, now controls Bor, officials said.
Political tensions between the two politicians had been
mounting since Kiir, facing growing public frustration about the
slow pace of development, sacked Machar.
The former vice president said he wanted to run for office
and accused Kiir of acting like a dictator.
Speaking to France's RFI radio, Machar said that unless Kiir
quit office "I think the people will depose him, in particular,
influential people in the army."
Before the fighting erupted, Kiir accused his rivals of
reviving the kind of splits in the ranks of the ruling SPLM
party that led to bloodshed in 1991. But analysts said he had
raised the stakes by branding initial clashes a coup attempt.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic in Nairobi, Aizu Chen in
Singapore, Maggie Fick in Cairo, Elias Biryabarema in Kampala,
Lou Charbonneau in New York and Joseph Akwiri in Mombasa;
Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Roche and Jonathan
Oatis)