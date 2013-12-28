* Western powers, neighbours fear full-blown civil war
* Civilians tell of atrocities committed by both sides
* EU envoy urges two main ethnic groups to hold peace talks
JUBA, Dec 28 South Sudan troops will attack the
main stronghold of rebel forces loyal to former vice president
Riek Machar if the government's offer of a ceasefire is
rejected, a senior minister said on Saturday.
More than 1,000 people have been killed in two weeks of
ethnic clashes that threaten to turn into a full-blown civil war
in the world's youngest country. Refugees sheltering in U.N.
camps spoke of atrocities committed by both main ethnic groups.
President Salva Kiir's government offered an olive branch to
the rebels on Friday, proposing a ceasefire and saying it would
release eight of 11 senior politicians, widely seen to be Machar
allies, arrested over an alleged coup plot against Kiir.
But Kiir's former deputy Machar reacted coolly to the truce
offer, telling the BBC that any ceasefire needed to be credible
and properly enforced for him to take it seriously.
"Until mechanisms for monitoring are established, when one
says there is a unilateral ceasefire, there is no way the other
person would be confident this is a commitment," Machar said.
Information Minister Michael Makuei said government troops
on Saturday morning pushed rebels out of the town of Mayom in
Unity State and were ready to advance the 90 km (55 miles) to
Bentiu, the last state capital held by Machar's forces.
"We will flush (Machar) out of Bentiu if he doesn't accept
the cessation of hostilities," Makuei told Reuters by phone from
the capital Juba.
Fighting between rival groups of soldiers erupted in Juba on
Dec. 15, then triggered clashes in half of South Sudan's 10
states - often along ethnic lines, between Machar's group, the
Nuer, and Kiir's Dinka.
"FORCED TO EAT CORPSE"
Inside sprawling United Nations camps acting as a safe haven
for more than 63,000 civilians, many traumatised Dinka and Nuer
say ethnic bloodletting has left them paralysed with fear.
"They came with their guns and spoke to us in the Dinka
language," said Gattuor Gatkek, a Nuer man seeking refuge at the
U.N. camp in Juba's Tonping area where other civilians also have
told Reuters about summary executions, rapes and mutilations.
"I didn't speak the language, so they pulled me aside and
forced me to eat the flesh of a corpse that lay next to me."
Dinkas say they have also been victims of ethnic-based
atrocities. In Jonglei state capital Bor they talk of mass
killings by marauding Nuer militias, while a U.N. human rights
group said earlier this week it had found a mass grave believed
to contain bodies of Dinka soldiers in rebel-held Bentiu.
The United States, other Western powers and regional
governments, fearful of a civil war in a fragile region with
notoriously porous borders, have tried to mediate.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is due to arrive in Juba
on Sunday for talks with Kiir, a South Sudanese official said.
Alex Rondos, the European Union's Special Representative to
the Horn of Africa, said South Sudan's leaders must "rise to
their responsibilities" and meet for talks without conditions.
"Here is a young country that is only two years independent
and the blood is flowing," Rondos told Reuters in Nairobi.
"Both sides need to stop fiddling around. There is the
danger of allowing the situation to remain protracted over petty
political haggling at a time when the country is aflame, when
passions have been aroused so lethally, which is nothing more
than an act of utter irresponsibility in my view."
South Sudan, a nation the size of France, has the
third-largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa after Angola
and Nigeria, according to BP, but remains one of the poorest
countries on the continent.
PRAYING FOR PEACE
At one point rebels loyal to Machar, who was sacked from his
job by Kiir in July, controlled Jonglei state capital Bor and
occupied half of Malakal, the capital of the major oil producing
Upper Nile state. They were pushed out of both towns this week.
Makuei said the ceasefire offer remained in place and that
the government had done all it could to bring about peace talks
to end the 14-day-old conflict, adding Machar had done nothing.
Inside the U.N. camps, South Sudan's mainly Christian
population was praying for a swift end to the fighting.
"I want all this to end peacefully. We have no other
choice," said Biliu, a 45-year-old man who said he wanted Kiir
to urgently reconcile the country's two largest ethnic groups.
