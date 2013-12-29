* Army clashes with rebels in Jonglei, Unity states
By Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho
JUBA, Dec 29 South Sudan's army fought on Sunday
with "White Army" ethnic militia, accusing rebels of mobilising
the force despite its offer of a truce to end the conflict in
the new country.
Two weeks of fighting have left at least 1,000 dead and
split the oil-producing country barely two years after it won
independence from Sudan. It has also raised fears of an all-out
civil war between the main Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups which
could destabilise fragile East Africa.
The feared White Army - made up largely of Nuer youths who
dust their bodies with ash - clashed with government troops 18
miles from the town of Bor five days after rebels were driven
out, Information Minister Michael Makuei said.
A rebel spokesman denied the White Army was controlled by
Riek Machar, a Nuer, the former vice president whose followers
oppose President Salva Kiir, a Dinka.
Makuei told Reuters on Sunday the White Army militia had
dwindled in numbers - from estimated 25,000 strong - after Nuer
politicians and tribal elders persuaded them to abandoned their
march on Bor.
"About 5,000 refused to abandon the march and they have
proceeded with their advance on Bor. They then dislodged
(government troops) from Mathiang, about 18 miles from Bor,"
Makuei said by phone from South Sudan's capital, Juba, 190 km
(120 miles) south of Bor by road.
The White Army are recognised by the ash, prepared from
burnt cow dung, with which they cover themselves to ward off
insects. They are armed with machetes, sticks and guns.
Rebel spokesman Moses Ruai Lat said that rather than being
under Machar's control, the armed Nuer youth were an
"independently organised force".
Army spokesman Philip Aguer said the rebels were mobilising
youths and armed civilians for another attack on Malakal, the
capital of the oil-producing Upper Nile state. Rebels were
pushed out of the town on Friday.
Toby Lanzer, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in South
Sudan, told Reuters by phone from Malakal that about 25,000
people are seeking refuge in the town's U.N. base. He said
streets were empty and the town's busy market had been looted.
"There is palpable sense of fear among people who have
either lost everything or been caught in the crossfire, or who
simply don't feel safe enough to be home," Lanzer said, adding
that the U.N. estimates at least 180,000 people have been
displaced during the 15 days of fighting in South Sudan.
U.N. WORRIED
The United Nations said the involvement of the White Army
brought another volatile ingredient.
"South Sudan does not need another escalation of the crisis
involving armed youth, pitching communities against communities.
This can end in a vicious cycle of violence," U.N. Special
Representative of the Secretary General Hilde Johnson, said in a
statement.
Machar made no immediate comment on the rebel force or on
the government's offer of a ceasefire on Friday.
Witnesses spoke of panicked civilians fleeing Bor to escape
another round of bloodletting.
The scene of a massacre of Dinka in 1991 by Nuer fighters
loyal to Machar, Bor was retaken by government troops last
Tuesday after several days of heavy fighting.
If there were a repeat of the tactics of 1991, "nothing will
prevent devastation", Aguer said, appealing to Machar to stop
the youths.
A U.N. helicopter spotted a group of armed youths 50 km (30
miles) from Bor but could not confirm their numbers.
The army said rebels also advanced on Sunday to seize Mayom,
a strategic town some 90 km (55 miles) from Unity state capital
Bentiu, the main rebel stronghold.
Among the civilians trying to escape Bor was Juuk Mading.
"We are very scared," Mading, a father of four, said from a
crowded river jetty as he waited in the fierce heat for a boat
to cross the White Nile river to a neighbouring state.
Some 60,000 people are seeking refuge in U.N. bases across
South Sudan.
As well as offering a truce, President Kiir's government
said it would release eight of 11 senior politicians, widely
seen to be Machar allies, arrested over an alleged coup plot
against Kiir.
(Additional reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Ralph Boulton)