* South Sudan says militia advancing on Bor
* Violence has contributed to higher oil prices
* Neighbours have set Dec. 31 deadline for talks
By Aaron Maasho and Carl Odera
JUBA, Dec 30 Hundreds of people fled South
Sudan's flashpoint town of Bor as the army warned of an imminent
attack by the "White Army" militia on Monday, two weeks into
ethnic fighting that has ravaged the world's newest state,
officials said.
More than 1,000 people have been killed since clashes
erupted in the capital, Juba, on Dec. 15 and spread to
oil-producing regions, unsettling oil markets and raising fears
of a civil war between the main Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups.
The White Army - made up of Nuer youths who dust their
bodies in white ash - has in the past sided with Riek Machar,
the Nuer former vice president of South Sudan who the government
accuses of starting the fighting.
But a spokesman for the government of South Sudan's Unity
state, now controlled by forces loyal to Machar, on Sunday
denied Machar was in control of the White Army fighters, raising
the prospect that the violence was spreading beyond the control
of widely-recognised ethnic leaders.
"The (White Army) are now not very far from Bor so an attack
is imminent," Sudan army (SPLA) spokesman Philip Aguer said by
phone from Juba, 190 km (120 miles) south of Bor by road.
Civilians had fled the town, crossing the White Nile river
and heading for the swamps, Information Minister Michael Makuei
told Reuters. Nuer militias massacred Dinkas in Bor during an
outburst of ethnic fighting in 1991.
The latest fighting has left South Sudan, one of the world's
biggest recipients of aid, facing its most significant crisis
since it gained independence from northern neighbour Sudan in
2011.
Western powers and bordering countries have scrambled to
stem the unrest, worried the conflict could spill over porous
borders and destabilise fragile East Africa.
South Sudan's neigbours have called on the warring factions
to lay down their arms and begin peace talks by Dec. 31.
Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom and Ugandan
President Yoweri Museveni were in Juba on Monday to keep up the
pressure.
MACHETES, STICKS AND GUNS
Bor's mayor, Nhial Majak Nhial, said he was urging civilians
to escape Bor, the capital of Jonglei state which lies to the
north of Juba as the White Army militia nears.
"They have attacked the village of Mathiang (18 miles from
Bor), killing civilians and burning civilian houses down. They
are butchering civilians," Nhial told Reuters from Bor, a
low-rise dusty town.
These militia columns were reportedly marching in remote
areas largely inaccessible to journalists and it was difficult
to independently verify their numbers or movements.
The White Army is recognised by the ash, prepared from burnt
cow dung, with which they cover themselves to ward off insects.
They are armed with machetes, sticks and guns.
SPLA spokesman Aguer said a small SPLA reconnaissance unit
clashed with White Army militia on Sunday night. Tribal elders
over the weekend persuaded many of the Nuer youths to abandon
their march, but officials said about 5,000 refused to turn
back.
"People in Bor are scared," Makuei told Reuters. "Some of
them have turned towards the swamps, and motorboats are crossing
frequently to the other bank of the (White Nile) river."
The unrest in South Sudan and festering instability in Libya
pushed oil prices towards $113 per barrel. South Sudan, a nation
the size of France, has the third-largest oil reserves in
sub-Saharan Africa after Angola and Nigeria, according to BP.
Regional leaders threw their weight behind the embattled
Kiir last week, saying they would not allow a democratically
elected government to be overthrown.
