* Government forces, rebels clash again in Bor
* African Union threatened targeted sanctions
* Conflict risks sucking in South Sudan's neighbors
(Recasts, adds comments by Ethiopian Foreign Minister)
By Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho
JUBA, Dec 31 South Sudan's government and rebels
are set for New Year's Day peace talks in Ethiopia's capital,
Addis Ababa, to thrash out a ceasefire to end weeks of ethnic
bloodletting in the world's newest state.
Both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday, mediators said,
but fighting between government troops and militias loyal to
former Vice President Riek Machar raged in Bor, the capital of
the vast Jonglei state and site of an ethnic massacre in 1991.
"I'm worried that the continued fighting in Bor might
scupper the start of these talks," said Ethiopian Foreign
Minister Dr. Tedros Adhanom, who is chairman of the regional
Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) bloc that is
mediating the talks.
"Hopefully both delegations will arrive tomorrow
(Wednesday), start the talks and settle this problem once and
for all," Adhanom told Reuters by phone from Addis Ababa.
Western and regional powers have pushed both sides to end
the fighting that has killed at least 1,000 people, cut South
Sudan's oil output and raised fears of a full-blown civil war in
the heart of a fragile region.
It was not clear who controlled Bor on Tuesday night after a
day of heavy fighting that started at dawn in the dusty town,
which was held by Machar's rebels for a few days at the start of
the conflict. Nearly 200,000 civilians have been displaced.
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said ethnic-based
atrocities, often carried out against civilians by uniformed
men, have taken place throughout the newly independent South
Sudan.
"This can lead to a perpetual cycle of violence that can
destroy the fabric of the new nation," the United Nations warned
in a statement. About 9,000 civilians are seeking refuge at the
U.N. base in Bor.
The clashes erupted on Dec. 15 with fighting among soldiers
in Juba. The violence quickly spread to half of the country's 10
states, dividing the country along the ethnic lines of Machar's
Nuer group and President Salva Kiir's Dinkas.
Kiir has accused his long-term political rival Machar, who
he sacked in July, of starting the fighting in an effort to
seize power.
Machar has denied the charge, but he has taken to the bush
and has acknowledged leading soldiers battling the government.
There have been conflicting reports on whether Machar was in
full control of the Nuer "White Army" militia fighting in Bor,
though on Tuesday he told the BBC they were part of his forces.
The fighting has revived memories of the factionalism in the
1990s within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, the group
that fought Sudan's army in the north for two decades. Machar
led a splinter faction and fighters loyal to him massacred
Dinkas in Bor.
Both the government and the rebels said earlier on Tuesday
that they were sending teams to start talks in neighboring
Ethiopia, though Machar told the BBC on Tuesday that he was not
prepared to lay down weapons.
The U.S. special envoy to South Sudan, Donald Booth, said
the commitment to send negotiators was an "important first step"
towards a negotiated settlement.
"CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS"
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that East
African countries had agreed to move in and defeat Machar if he
rejected the ceasefire offer, threatening to turn the fighting
into a regional conflict. No other countries have confirmed any
such an agreement.
"The town is still partly in our hands and partly in the
hands of the rebels," Mayor Nhial Majak Nhial told Reuters on
Tuesday from the government's military headquarters inside Bor,
190 km (120 miles) north of Juba by road.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said about
70,000 civilians had fled Bor and sought refuge in the town of
Awerial in neighboring Lakes state, with no access to food,
clean water or shelter. Others were hiding in swamps.
"Living conditions are verging on the catastrophic," MSF
said.
According to United Nations figures, fighting across the
country has displaced at least 180,000 people, including 75,000
who are seeking refuge inside U.N. bases.
The African Union said late on Monday it was dismayed and
disappointed by the bloodletting that came two years after South
Sudan won independence from its northern neighbor, Sudan.
The AU's Peace and Security Council said it would "take
appropriate measures, including targeted sanctions, against all
those who incite violence, including along ethnic lines,
continue hostilities (and) undermine the envisaged inclusive
dialogue."
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Richard Lough in
Nairobi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens,
Toni Reinhold)