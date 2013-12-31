(Repeats without changes to additional subscribers)
JUBA Dec 31 The African Union has threatened
targetted sanctions against those inciting the violence in South
Sudan and hampering international efforts to negotiate an end to
the two-week outburst of fighting that risks drawing in the
wider region.
At a meeting in Gambia in West Africa, the AU said it was
dismayed by the bloodletting that has already killed more than a
thousand people in the world's youngest country.
South Sudan's neighbours have given the warring factions
until the end of Tuesday to lay down their arms and begin
negotiations - but so far there has been no sign of the
hostilities ending.
"(Council) expresses its intention to take appropriate
measures, including targeted sanctions, against all those who
incite violence, including along ethnic lines, continue
hostilities (and) undermine the envisaged inclusive dialogue,"
the AU's Peace and Security Council said late on Monday.
The violence erupted on Dec. 15 when fighting broke out
among a group of soldiers in the capital, Juba, but quickly
spread to more than half the country.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday east
African nations had agreed to move in and defeat rebel leader
Riek Machar if he rejected a government ceasefire offer. There
was no immediate confirmation of the pact from other nations.
Even so, Museveni's words demonstrated the scale of regional
worry over the fighting, often along ethnic lines between
Machar's Nuer group and President Salva Kiir's Dinka, that has
spread to South Sudan's oil fields, forcing a cut in output.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Richard Lough and Eric
Walsh)