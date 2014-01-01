* Government acknowledges losing Bor to rebels
* Mediator fears fighting could scupper talks
* White House says will deny support to those responsible
By Carl Odera and Aaron Maasho
JUBA/ADDIS ABABA, Jan 1 South Sudan's government
and rebels were set to start New Year's Day peace talks in
Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, to thrash out details of a
ceasefire to end more than two weeks of ethnic bloodletting in
the world's newest state, mediators said.
Delegations from both sides would arrive later on Wednesday,
said regional bloc IGAD, as South Sudan's government
acknowledged it had lost the key town of Bor in the latest clash
with militias loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar.
Government troops had made a "tactical retreat" to barracks
3 km (2 miles) away on Tuesday, said Nhial Majak Nhial, mayor of
Bor, the capital of Jonglei state, which has untapped oil
reserves and was the site of an ethnic massacre in 1991.
"I'm worried that the continued fighting in Bor might
scupper the start of these talks," said Ethiopian Foreign
Minister Tedros Adhanom, who is chairman of the East African
bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) that
is mediating.
IGAD said both sides would name teams of negotiators to
agree on ways to roll out and monitor the ceasefire, in a bid to
end the fighting that has killed at least 1,000, unsettled oil
markets and raised fears of a civil war in a fragile region.
"We don't want to expose the people of South Sudan to a
senseless war," South Sudan's Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial
Benjamin said on a government Twitter feed on Wednesday.
The government and rebels agreed to start talks under
mounting pressure from regional and Western powers.
Washington, the United Nations and South Sudan's neighbours
played a central roll in negotiations that ended decades of
civil war with Sudan to the north and led to the secession of
South Sudan in 2011, and have been scrambling to stem the latest
violence.
South Sudan holds the third-largest oil reserves in
sub-Saharan Africa after Angola and Nigeria, according to BP,
but remains one of the continent's least developed countries.
WHITE HOUSE PRESSURE
President Salva Kiir has accused his long-term political
rival Machar, who he sacked in July, of starting the fighting in
a bid to seize power.
Clashes between soldiers erupted on Dec. 15 in the national
capital Juba. The violence quickly spread to oil-producing
areas, dividing the country along the ethnic lines of Machar's
Nuer group and Kiir's Dinkas.
Machar has denied the charge, but he has taken to the bush
and has acknowledged leading soldiers battling the government.
The White House upped the pressure late on Tuesday, saying
it would deny support to any group that seized power by force.
"We will hold leaders responsible for the conduct of their
forces and work to ensure accountability for atrocities and war
crimes," said spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden.
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said ethnic-based
atrocities, often carried out against civilians by uniformed
men, have taken place across the country.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said about
70,000 civilians had fled Bor and sought refuge in the town of
Awerial in neighbouring Lakes state, with no access to food,
clean water or shelter. Others were hiding in swamps.
"Living conditions are verging on the catastrophic," MSF
said.
Fighting across the country has displaced at least 180,000
people, according to the United Nations.
The clashes have revived memories of the factionalism in the
1990s within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement(SPLM), the
now ruling group that fought Sudan's army in the civil war.
Machar led a splinter faction at the time and Nuer fighters
loyal to him massacred Dinkas in Bor.
(Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Richard Lough in
Nairobi, and Jeff Mason in Honolulu; Writing by Drazen Jorgic,
Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Heavens)