JUBA Jan 3 The U.S. Embassy in the South Sudanese capital Juba has ordered the evacuation of more staff from the country, where rebels have been fighting government troops for three weeks, its ambassador said on Friday.

"We are not suspending our operations. We are just minimising our presence," Ambassador Susan Page told Reuters. (Reporting by Carl Odera; Editing by Richard Lough, John Stonestreet)