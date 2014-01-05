(Adds details and background)
JUBA Jan 5 Sustained gunfire was heard in the
South Sudanese capital, Juba, on Sunday, as peace talks between
rebels and the government faced further delay in neighbouring
Ethiopia.
A Reuters reporter heard the gunfire coming from the
direction of the military headquarters of the government SPLA
forces, towards the northern outskirts of the city.
South Sudan has been rocked by fighting that erupted last
month in the capital but quickly spread to other parts of the
country. Although Juba has been largely calm since the first
days of the unrest, there was a brief gun fight on Saturday
evening, and residents talk of growing tensions.
Rebel and government negotiators were supposed to begin
their first face-to-face talks at 1200 GMT in Addis Ababa with
the aim of halting the clashes, which have killed more than a
thousand people. But by 1645 GMT there was no sign of the two
sides sitting down together.
