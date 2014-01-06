ADDIS ABABA Jan 6 China, the biggest investor in South Sudan's oil industry, called for an immediate ceasefire in the world's newest state on Monday as peace talks to end a three-week outburst of ethnic fighting faced delay.

"China's position with regards to the current situation in South Sudan is very clear," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a news conference on the first stop of an African tour in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. "First, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence." (Reporting by Aaron Maasho,; Editing by Richard Lough and Angus MacSwan)