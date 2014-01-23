ADDIS ABABA Jan 23 South Sudan's government and
rebels are scheduled to sign a ceasefire deal later on Thursday,
the mediator said, after more than five weeks of fighting that
has divided Africa's newest nation and brought it to the brink
of civil war.
A rebel spokesman in Addis Ababa, where talks were being
held, said they were "very likely" to sign the deal in the
afternoon. Both sides have previously said they were close to a
deal, although disagreements pushed back any signing.
"Signing ceremony of Agreements on Cessation of Hostilities
and Question of Detainees between the South Sudanese parties at
Sheraton Hotel," said the regional grouping IGAD, which has been
mediating the talks, in a mobile phone text message sent to
reporters.
