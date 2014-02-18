JUBA Feb 18 South Sudanese rebels attacked the
capital of oil-producing Upper Nile state on Tuesday, a
spokesman for the regional administration said, the first
fighting in a provincial capital since rebels and the government
signed a ceasefire in January.
Rebel forces could not immediately be reached for comment,
but President Salva Kiir's government and rebels loyal to former
vice president Riek Machar have both accused the other of
violating the Jan. 23 ceasefire deal signed in Ethiopia.
"The fighting is continuing, but our forces are still in
control of Malakal," Philip Jiben, spokesman for the Upper Nile
administration, told Reuters by telephone. Gunfire could be
heard in the background as he spoke.
A U.N. official said he had received reports of fighting in
Malakal but could not confirm them. The town fell into rebel
hands after fighting first broke out in mid-December before
government forces recaptured it last month.
(Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by
Edmund Blair)