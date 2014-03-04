* Thousands killed since fighting began in mid-December
* No details on mandate of would-be force
* Government, rebels accuse the other of flouting ceasefire
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, March 4 East African states are
considering sending troops into South Sudan to help enforce a
ceasefire deal between government forces and rebels, a regional
bloc said, amid persistent accusations by both sides that the
other is breaking the truce.
The IGAD grouping, which is mediating peace talks between
the two sides, said in a statement it was discussing a
"protection and stabilisation force" with the African Union and
United Nations.
The statement gave no details on the size or mandate of any
force but said it would be part of a mechanism to monitor a
cessation of hostilities the warring factions agreed on Jan. 23.
South Sudan's neighbours are wary of getting sucked into the
violence but are frustrated by the continued fighting, and worry
the unrest may escalate into a broader regional conflict.
Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi have shown a willingness
to contribute soldiers to the force, South Sudanese officials in
Ethiopia told Reuters.
All except Rwanda already provide forces to the
22,000-strong African peacekeeping force in Somalia battling al
Qaeda-linked militants. Rwanda has sent peacekeepers to the
Sudanese region of Darfur and Central African Republic.
IGAD's statement came as the grouping said it was adjourning
peace talks which had been making little headway towards ending
more than two months of fighting in the oil-producing country.
Thousands of civilians have been killed in the violence.
"This recess will allow the parties to further reflect,"
IGAD said in the statement released on Tuesday.
The break in the negotiations could further raise concerns
over the security of the country's oil fields in South Sudan's
northeastern Upper Nile state as fighting edges closer.
The talks, meant to thrash out a deal on political reform
after a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his
sacked deputy Riek Machar sparked the unrest, are now due to
resume on March 20.
East African governments and the international community
have grown increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of
negotiations. Rebel and government negotiators have not met
face-to-face since signing the ceasefire deal - a truce that
failed to stick.
The talks have stalled over a rebel demand for the release
of four political detainees and the withdrawal of Ugandan troops
supporting the national SPLA army, as well as disagreement over
what exactly should be up for negotiation.
Western diplomats, privately, are sceptical about each
side's commitment to talks. Both may have committed serious
abuses that amount to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said last
week.
Fighting has spread further north in Upper Nile state after
the rebel's seized the provincial capital, Malakal, last month,
the U.N. children agency UNICEF said, although the Juba
government says it is in control of the state's oil fields.
(Additional reporting by Carl Odera in Juba; Writing by Richard
Lough; Editing by Jon Boyle)