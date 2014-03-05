JUBA, March 5 Gunfire erupted inside the main
military barracks in the South Sudanese capital Juba on
Wednesday, a Reuters witness said, almost three months after
fighting between soldiers in the city sparked a broader
conflict.
The body of a government soldier lay in the street outside
the military headquarters and a column of smoke billowed into
the sky from inside the compound, sending panicked residents
running through the streets.
It was not immediately clear what started the fighting but
it did not appear to be a confrontation between government
forces and rebels. Clashes between those two factions have
largely been fought in other region's of the country.
(Reporting by Carl Odera; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by
Edmund Blair)