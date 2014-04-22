(Recasts; adds details throughout, byline, dateline)
By Carl Odera and Michelle Nichols
NAIROBI/UNITED NATIONS, April 22 South Sudan
peace talks were delayed again on Tuesday as United Nations
peacekeepers battle to protect some 22,000 civilians at a base
in Bentiu, where dead bodies lined the dusty streets after an
ethnic massacre during rebels' seizure of the oil town.
The U.N. base, guarded by 500 peacekeepers, has come under
rocket fire and the number of civilians seeking refuge there has
quadrupled since the start of April, U.N. spokesman Stephane
Dujarric told reporters in New York.
The United Nations accused the rebels of hunting down men,
women and children a week ago in a hospital, church and mosque
in the capital of the oil-producing Unity state and then killing
them based on ethnicity and nationality.
A U.N. official told Reuters on Tuesday that dozens of
rotting bodies are strewn throughout Bentiu.
"(In) the marketplace, we saw large piles of bodies, dozens
and dozens of bodies, piled up on top of each other," said
Amanda Weyler, communications officer for the U.N. humanitarian
coordination office. Women were among the dead, she said.
Rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang denied responsibility for the
slaughter, describing the U.N. claims as baseless and blaming
government forces for the killings. He also accused the U.N.
mission of "cheap propaganda" to win favor with South Sudanese
President Salva Kiir.
"The government forces and their allies committed these
heinous crimes while retreating," he said in an emailed
statement. "These are ridiculous allegations fabricated by
enemies of (the) war of resistance for democratic reforms."
More than 1 million people have fled their homes since
fighting erupted in the world's youngest country in December
between troops backing Kiir and soldiers loyal to his sacked
vice president, Riek Machar.
TALKS DELAYED
The fighting has exacerbated ethnic tensions between Kiir's
Dinka people and Machar's Nuer. Negotiations between the Kiir
government and rebels loyal to Machar have failed to advance
since the Jan. 23 signing of a ceasefire which never took hold.
Information Minister Michael Makuei told Reuters on Tuesday
that peace talks - brokered by the East African IGAD group - had
been postponed by five days until April 28.
"The reason (the mediators) gave is that it will give them
the opportunity to make further consultations," he said.
Thousands of people have been killed and tens of thousands
have sought refuge at U.N. bases around the country after the
violence spread across the country the size of France and took
on an ethnic dimension.
The United Nations "strongly condemns the fighting close to
its premises where it continues to protect tens of thousands of
civilians," Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"The U.N. once again reiterates the necessity for all
parties to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises and
assets, and to respect the life-saving work done by the United
Nations in South Sudan," he said.
After the rebels seized Bentiu, Dinka residents of Bor town
in Jonglei state attacked a U.N. base on Thursday where about
5,000 people, mostly Nuer, were sheltering. The mob of armed
civilians pretended to be peaceful protesters delivering a
petition to the United Nations before opening fire on the base.
Some 58 people were killed and another 98 injured, including
two Indian peacekeepers, the U.N. mission said.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by G Crosse and Robin
Pomeroy)