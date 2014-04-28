* Triggered by political rivalry, conflict turns ethnic
* Machar-Kiir meeting would be first since fighting began
* Mediators met rebel leader at base in the bush
By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, April 28 International mediators have
called on South Sudan's rebel leader to meet his rival President
Salva Kiir to prevent an ethnic-fuelled conflict turning into a
civil war or genocide, one of the envoys who met Riek Machar
last week said on Monday.
EU envoy Alexander Rondos said such a face-to-face between
the rivals, which would be the first since fighting erupted in
mid-December, was essential to end the "cycle of vengeance" and
killings that has left a ceasefire agreed in January in tatters.
"The situation is now so combustible that it has all the
ingredients of an all-out civil war in which the consequences
could end up being genocidal," Rondos, who is the European
Union's envoy to the Horn of Africa region, told Reuters.
Fighting that initially erupted in December because of
political rivalry between the president and his sacked deputy
Machar has increasingly turned ethnic, largely pitting the
president's Dinka people against the rebel leader's Nuer.
Raising the alarm, the United Nations accused rebels of
butchering civilians when they seized the oil hub of Bentiu this
month, a charge rebels deny. Days later, Dinka residents of Bor
town attacked a U.N. base where mostly Nuers were sheltering.
Rondos was in a delegation of African, U.S, British,
Norwegian and U.N. envoys, led by the regional African grouping
IGAD, that met Machar at his base in the bush in South Sudan.
The group told Machar that he and Kiir should meet to rein
in their fighters and end the bloodshed.
"We came away with the impression that he understood the
importance of acting responsibly," Rondos said of Machar's
response to the proposal. "We await his positive reaction."
SANCTIONS CONSIDERED
Rondos said there were ongoing contacts with Kiir and the
government in Juba, and a similar proposal would be put to the
president. Rondos said he believed Kiir also understood the
"time was right" for a meeting under IGAD auspices.
He did not give details of where or when such a meeting
might take place.
Neither Machar nor his officials, who usually have to be
contacted by satellite phone, could immediately be reached for
comment. South Sudanese presidential or other officials were
also not picking up calls seeking comment.
"Both sides are being given a very clear message that they
cannot afford anymore to use diversionary tactics, political or
otherwise, and that the time has come for the principals (Machar
and Kiir) to be seen together and agree on a way to prevent
further violence," Rondos said by telephone from Europe.
At the meeting with Machar in Upper Nile state, Rondos said
the group also warned the rebel leader that the international
community would hold to account all parties involved in fighting
in South Sudan, where he said Kiir and Machar were increasingly
viewed as leaders of largely ethnic-oriented military forces.
The U.N. Security Council has called for an investigation
into the massacres in Bentiu and is considering sanctions on the
warring parties. Rights groups say both sides may have committed
"war crimes", a status that could lead to prosecution.
The United Nations has approved expanding the UNMISS
peacekeeping mission in South Sudan to 12,500 troops from about
7,000 and is also reviewing the existing mandate. UNMISS has
sheltered civilians but diplomats say it lacks teeth.
"Given the explosiveness of the situation on the ground, it
now becomes an absolute priority to have a revised U.N. mandate
which allows for a robust presence of the U.N. to protect
civilians and to deter either party from engaging in further
violence," Rondos said.
A new round of peace talks between South Sudan's rebels and
the government resumed on Monday, although there has been little
sign of tangible progress despite months of on-off negotiations.
(Editing by Alison Williams)