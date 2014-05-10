* Ceasefire begins within 24 hours
* First face-to-face meeting since conflict began
* Foreign powers demanded deal to avert genocide
(Adds U.S. reaction, paragraphs 6 and 9)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, May 9 South Sudanese President
Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed a ceasefire
deal on Friday after coming under growing international pressure
to end ethnic fighting that has raised fears of genocide.
Friday's deal was made at a meeting in Ethiopia that was the
first time the two men had met face-to-face since violence
erupted in December following a long power struggle. Kiir and
Machar, both Christians, shook hands and prayed together.
The men agreed that a transitional government offered the
"best chance" to take the country towards elections next year,
though there was no immediate decision on who would be part of
an interim administration.
"Now that we have come to our senses ... dialogue is the
only answer to whatever problem we had," Kiir said after a
signing ceremony in Addis Ababa's presidential palace. "We will
continue to move in the right direction."
The truce will take effect within 24 hours and both sides
agreed to disengage their forces and refrain from any
provocative actions, said Seyoum Mesfin, lead mediator from the
regional IGAD grouping.
"Today's agreement to immediately stop the fighting in South
Sudan and to negotiate a transitional government could mark a
breakthrough for the future of South Sudan," U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said in a statement.
A previous ceasefire accord struck in January swiftly fell
apart, with each side blaming the other for fighting that has
exacerbated deep-rooted tensions between Kiir's ethnic Dink
community and Machar's Nuer group.
Western powers had demanded a new deal. Kerry and U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had both visited the Texas-sized
country in the past week, part of a diplomatic push by regional
and world leaders still haunted by Rwanda's 1994 genocide.
"I saw with my own eyes last week the stakes and the
struggles in a new nation we helped courageous people create.
The people of South Sudan have suffered too much for far too
long," Kerry added in Friday's statement.
The United States has already slapped sanctions on two
commanders on opposing sides of the conflict, a sign of its
growing frustration with the leaders of Africa's youngest
country, which declared independence from Sudan in 2011.
Cranking up the pressure ahead of the Friday's meeting, the
European Union also threatened sanctions against anyone blocking
the peace effort.
INTERIM GOVERNMENT
Fighting erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba in
mid-December between soldiers loyal to Kiir and those backing
Machar and quickly spread across the country.
Kiir's government at the time accused Machar of treason - a
charge again denied by the rebel leader, who on Friday swapped
his military fatigues for a dapper suit.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million
forced from their homes. Troops on both sides have committed
murder, rape and other sexual abuses, a U.N. report said.
The unrest has caused oil output to be cut by a third to
160,000 barrels per day.
"I had no reason to bring South Sudan to war," Machar told
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and envoys.
Kiir and Machar have been locked in a long-running power
struggle that intensified after the president sacked Machar as
his deputy in July.
Negotiators from the two sides will now hammer out the terms
of an interim government that will guide the country of 10
million people to elections in 2015, the agreement said.
Those discussions may be hard fought. Machar told Reuters in
January that Kiir had lost the people's trust and should resign
- a demand some in his camp were still making earlier on Friday.
But Kiir's ministers say the president would not quit.
One Western diplomat said there was a push for the peace
process to include former political prisoners, the church and
local civil society groups.
"You can't leave it to warring guys because then it's
basically about who gets what part of the cake," said the
Juba-based Western diplomat. "These (talks) are a fundamental
review of where the country is going and on what basis."
