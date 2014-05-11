NAIROBI May 11 South Sudan's army and rebel
forces accused each other on Sunday of violating a ceasefire
hours after it came into effect, charges that will frustrate
international mediators who had pressured both sides to stop the
ethnic-fuelled conflict.
Army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters his forces were
attacked in oil producing Unity State, with one incident near
the flashpoint town of Bentiu. Rebel military spokesman Lul Ruai
Koang reported army violations in Unity and Upper Nile states.
There was no immediate independent verification of either
account. An official from the U.N. mission in South Sudan had no
immediate word about any violations.
(Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)