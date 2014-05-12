* Kiir says voting could be put off until 2018
* Rebel leader Machar says vote can be held next year
* Government, rebels trade blame for ceasefire violations
* Ceasefire took effect Saturday in Africa's newest state
By Andrew Green
JUBA, May 12 South Sudan will postpone the 2015
presidential election to give warring factions time to
reconcile, President Salva Kiir said on Monday, but his rival in
a conflict that is threatening to tear apart the world's newest
nation said the vote should go ahead.
Underlying the risk, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
warned that unless the fighting ended, half of the country's
population would be dead, starving, or driven from their homes
by the end of the year.
The conflict pits Kiir's Dinka people against the Nuer of
his former deputy Riek Machar, whom the president sacked in July
2013. The pair signed a ceasefire pact in Ethiopia on Friday and
pledged to hold further talks about forming an interim
government to end nearly five months of bloodshed.
But South Sudan's army and rebel forces have traded blame
for breaches of the ceasefire. The rebels on Monday said
government soldiers had taken control of Bentiu, capital of the
oil-rich Unity state and the site of an ethnic massacre that in
April raised fears of the conflict spiralling into genocide.
South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011. The
fighting has curbed oil production, vital for its economy.
"Elections will not be held in 2015, because reconciliation
between the people will have to take time," Kiir said at Juba
airport late on Sunday.
"The election (timetable) has to be extended for two or
three years, so this interim government would remain in power
and elections can be held in 2017 or 2018."
Machar said on Monday: "If we could reach a comprehensive
agreement, based on this roadmap, we could hold the election in
2015. That would be good for South Sudan. This is when his term
comes to an end."
Machar said his focus was on redrawing the constitution to
establish a federal government.
"We want to restructure the state and the system of
governance. Our position is that there should be a federal
system in a country like South Sudan which is diverse," said the
rebel commander, dressed in a blue suit and pink tie.
Machar said he was happy with the ceasefire document signed
on Friday. "We negotiated tough with President Salva Kiir
through the mediator. We're satisfied with this document," he
said.
CEASEFIRE BREACHES
Rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said government troops
carried out "extensive shelling" of villages around Bentiu and
accused Kiir of "acting with impunity".
Colonel Philip Aguer, a spokesman for government forces,
said there had been no fighting in South Sudan on Monday.
Briefing the U.N. Security Council on his visit to Juba last
week, Ban said on Monday: "My message to both leaders was clear:
they must work together to heal the wounds they have opened."
"If the conflict continues, half of South Sudan's 12 million
people will either be displaced internally, refugees abroad,
starving or dead by the year's end," Ban said.
South Sudan's economy has been hit hard by the violence,
with vital oil output down by a third and cash for development
and many other basic services diverted to fund the war effort.
IGAD, the regional body mediating the talks, has called on
both sides to stop fighting so aid convoys can reach some remote
areas ahead of the rainy season, which renders much of the
Texas-sized country inaccessible by road.
The United States and European Union states, which have been
pressing hard for a deal, welcomed Friday's agreement and called
on both leaders to issue immediate orders for calm.
Western powers were instrumental in South Sudan gaining
independence and trumpeted its creation as a policy success.
