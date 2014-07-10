JUBA, July 10 The European Union on Thursday
imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on two South Sudanese
military leaders it said were violating ceasefire agreements put
in place to stop fighting that has killed thousands.
The Council of the European Union did not name the two
leaders in its brief statement or specify which sides they were
on. The United States has taken similar measures against leaders
from each side.
Clashes erupted in the capital Juba in December pitting the
government forces of President Salva Kiir against supporters of
Riek Machar, his former deputy and long-time rival. The conflict
has reopened deep ethnic tensions in the world's youngest
country, which only won independence from Sudan in 2011.
