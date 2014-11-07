(Adds mediator's quote, Machar)

ADDIS ABABA Nov 8 South Sudan's warring parties committed to stop fighting and bring their months-long conflict to an end without conditions, the chief mediator for regional African group IGAD said on Saturday after two days of talks in the Ethiopian capital.

Fighting erupted last December in South Sudan, which declared independence from Sudan in 2011, after months of political tension between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy, Riek Machar.

Seyoum Mesfin told reporters the IGAD bloc had agreed to freeze assets and impose travel bans, among other measures, on any party that violated the agreement.

"The parties commit to an unconditional, complete and immediate end to all hostilities, and to bring the war to an end," Seyoum said.

Both sides also committed to stop recruiting and mobilising civilians, Seyoum, a former Ethiopian foreign affairs minister said.

He added that in addition to the asset freezes and travel bans in the region for individuals who violate the agreement, IGAD would stop the supply of arms and ammunition, or any other materials of war to any side that carried on with fighting.

"The IGAD region shall without further reference to the warring parties take the necessary measures to directly intervene in South Sudan to protect life and restore peace and stability," he said.

IGAD granted the two sides 15 days to conduct consultations, Seyoum said.

Machar welcomed the agreement, saying: "We do not want any soldier or any civilian to die again after this progress in Addis Ababa." (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Janet Lawrence and James Dalgleish)