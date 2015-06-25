By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, June 25
ADDIS ABABA, June 25 The chief mediator in South
Sudan peace talks said on Thursday he hoped a new "compromise"
proposal would put an end to 18 months of ethnic bloodletting in
the world's youngest country.
Talks between President Salva Kiir and his rebel adversary
Riek Machar broke up without a deal when they last met in March,
in an effort to solve a political row that plunged the country
into a civil war that has killed 10,000 people.
Kiir and Machar, his former deputy, have signed ceasefire
deals several times, only to violate the agreements within days.
Seyoum Mesfin, a former Ethiopian foreign minister mediating
on behalf of the IGAD East African regional bloc, said the talks
were set to resume in mid-July. The United States, United
Kingdom, Norway, Rwanda, South Africa and others would play a
bigger role.
"The mediation decided to prepare a compromise document
which we think and believe that all the parties can live with
and continue into the establishment of the transitional
government of national unity for 30 months," Seyoum said.
The new proposed deal would allocate a vice presidential
post to the rebels. A previous version had sought to create a
new position of prime minister to be filled by the rebel side.
It would also scrap an earlier proposal to ban the
premier-designate from standing for elections, set to take place
two months before the interim period ends.
Another bone of contention at the negotiations in Addis
Ababa has been the status of the two sides' armed forces.
Seyoum said the rebels wanted to maintain separate forces
throughout the three-year transitional period, while the
government had so far insisted on a maximum of six months.
The proposal suggests 18 months as a deadline for
integration.
More than 1.5 million people have been driven from their
homes in a conflict that broadly runs along ethnic rifts that
pre-date South Sudan's gaining of independence from Sudan in
2011.
In March, the U.N. Security Council drew up a sanctions
regime that threatened to blacklist anyone undermining security
or interfering in the peace process, a move endorsed by the
African Union this month.
The IGAD's proposal would also establish a truth and
reconciliation commission during the interim period, as well as
a "hybrid" court whose lawyers, jurists and venue would be
selected by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma, the African Union Commission's chairwoman.
"The initial reaction we got from the delegations here is
that it is a good document for negotiation," Seyoum told
Reuters. The full proposal will be submitted to the feuding
sides in mid-July.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Andrew Roche)