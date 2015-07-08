JUBA, July 8 South Sudan's rebel leader warned
on Wednesday of renewed fighting, saying President Salva Kiir's
new three-year mandate was illegal and the people had the right
to "rise up and overthrow his regime" if he stayed on.
Riek Machar's statement was delivered in Nairobi as South
Sudan's parliament speaker formally extended Kiir's term for
three more years, as approved by lawmakers in a March vote.
Rebels say parliament did not have the right to take such
action, in a nation that has been mired in conflict since
December 2013.
"Should President Kiir remain adamant and refuse to hand
over power to the people, then the citizens have every right to
rise up and overthrow his regime," Machar said in the statement
made on a visit to Nairobi.
He said Kiir's term ended from midnight on July 8.
Conflict in the world's newest nation, which marks four
years of independence on Thursday, flared after a long-running
power struggle that led to Kiir sacking Machar as his deputy in
mid-2013.
More than a year and a half of on-off talks in Ethiopia have
failed to end fighting that has killed thousands of people and
driven more than 2.2 million from their homes, many of them
fleeing to neighbouring states, including Kenya.
