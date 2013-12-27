NAIROBI Dec 27 South Sudan's neighbours said on
Friday they would not accept any violent overthrow of President
Salva Kiir's democratically elected government after almost two
weeks of clashes between government troops and those loyal to
his former deputy.
Speaking at an extraordinary heads of state meeting held by
east African body Inter Governmental Authority on Development
(IGAD), Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kiir and ex-vice
president Riek Machar to seize "the small window of opportunity"
and start peace talks.
"Let it be known that we in IGAD will not accept the
unconstitutional overthrow of a duly and democratically elected
government in South Sudan. Violence has never provided optimum
solutions," Kenyatta said, according to a statement released by
the State House.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing
by Louise Ireland)