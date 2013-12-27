NAIROBI Dec 27 South Sudan's government has
committed to an immediate ceasefire, the country's regional
neighbours said on Friday, as they urged rebel leader Riek
Machar to make the same commitment.
Regional heads of state who attended a meeting of east
African body Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD)
in Kenyan capital Nairobi, said they want all the warring
parties in South Sudan to meet for talks by Dec. 31.
"(IGAD) welcomes the commitment by the government of
Republic of South Sudan to an immediate cessation of hostilities
and calls upon Dr Riek Machar and other parties to make similar
commitments," a communique from the 23rd Extraordinary Session
of IGAD said.
