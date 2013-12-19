KHARTOUM Dec 19 Sudan fears that conflict in
South Sudan, where rival army factions have clashed, could
affect the flow of oil through Sudanese territory and in turn
hurt Khartoum, the Sudanese army spokesman said on Thursday.
Colonel Khaled Sawarmi told Reuters that if fighting spreads
from oil-rich Jonglei state, northeast of the South Sudanese
capital Juba, to areas that border Sudanese territory, Sudan
would face a significant security threat.
"The oil in the South goes through the Sudanese border, and
stopping the oil would affect negatively on Sudan," he said. "We
are very worried about an escalation in the situation."
Landlocked South Sudan, whichgained independence from Sudan
two years ago, pays fees to Sudan to refine its crude and export
it from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, making the oil an important
source of income for both states.
Five days of fighting in South Sudan between soldiers loyal
to former vice president Riek Machar, from the Nuer group, and
troops backing President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, has killed up to
500 people but has not hurt oil production.
About 200 oil workers who sought refuge at a United Nations
base in Unity state, which borders Sudan, are expected to be
evacuated by their oil firm, the United Nations said on
Thursday.
