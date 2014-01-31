JONGLEI STATE, South Sudan Jan 31 South
Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar said on Friday the
government's threat to charge him with treason was an attempt to
scuttle peace talks, and called on President Salva Kiir to
resign after weeks of fighting in the country.
"I am not aware of why we should face those charges for an
alleged coup that never happened," Machar told Reuters in an
interview in his bush hideout in South Sudan's Jonglei state.
"(It) is another attempt to stop peace talks."
"It would be best for Kiir to resign. We are due for
elections in 2015. Before the elections, there would be an
interim government," Machar said.
(Reporting by Goran Tomasevic; Editing by Richard Lough)