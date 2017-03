NAIROBI Dec 31 South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar is ready to enter peace talks with the Juba government and is sending a three-person delegation to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the BBC reported Machar as saying on Tuesday.

Rebels have seized control of parts of the strategically key town of Bor as a deadline set by the country's neighbours for an end to hostilities and peace talks neared. (Reporting by Richard Lough and Drazen Jorgic; editing by Patrick Graham)