JUBA Dec 27 South Sudanese rebels loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar have been defeated in Malakal, the capital of major oil producing Upper Nile state, after four days of intense fighting, the army spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

"(Government forces) are 100 percent in control of Malakal town and are pursuing the forces of the coup," army spokesman Philip Aguer told Reuters in Juba. Aguer on Thursday said rebels controlled half of Malakal. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)