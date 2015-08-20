JUBA Aug 20 A South Sudanese journalist was
shot dead while leaving a newspaper's office late on Wednesday,
his colleagues said.
Peter Julius Moi, who worked with the independent New Nation
newspaper in Juba, was shot as he headed home after work, his
colleagues at the paper said, without saying who could be behind
the killing.
A Reuters reporter saw his body on Thursday lying in the
field where he was shot.
The killing comes just days after President Salva Kiir
issued a warning to journalists.
"The freedom of press does not mean that you work against
your country. And if anybody among them does not know this
country has killed people, we will demonstrate it one day on
them," Kiir told a news conference on Sunday, without
elaborating.
Police and government officials were not available
immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by
Alison Williams)