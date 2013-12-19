(Adds details on firms operating in South Sudan's Unity State,
JUBA Dec 19 About 200 oil workers who sought
refuge at a United Nations base in Unity State, a South Sudanese
oil-producing region bordering Sudan, are expected to be
evacuated by their employers, a United Nations official said on
Thursday.
"We expect their presence to be temporary because we
understand that the company they are working for will be
arranging for transport to get out of Unity State," Joe
Contreras, U.N. spokesman in South Sudan, told Reuters, without
saying which company they worked for.
The oil companies operating in Unity State are China
National Petroleum Corp, India's ONGC Videsh
and Malaysia's Petronas.
Information Minister Michael Makuei Leuth on Thursday said
South Sudan's oil producing areas have not been affected by the
conflict, in which up to 500 people have been killed since
fighting started on Sunday evening.
"There is no fighting in the oil fields. They are peaceful.
The oil is flowing as usual," Leuth told Reuters.
