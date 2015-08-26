JUBA Aug 26 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir said on Wednesday he would sign a peace deal to end a 20-month conflict with rebels despite having "serious reservations", he told regional leaders in Juba.

"With all those reservations that we have, we will sign this document," he told African leaders at a ceremony before he was due to sign the pact. Rebel leader Riek Machar inked the deal in the Ethiopian capital last week.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by Edmund Blair/Mark Heinrich)