JUBA Dec 19 Oil workers have sought protection
at a U.N. base in South Sudan's Bentiu oil producing area, the
U.N. Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said, after a minister said
crude output was unaffected by five days of conflict in the
country.
"Oil workers are seeking protection at UNMISS compound in
Bentiu, Unity State," the brief UNMISS statement said on its
Twitter feed, adding that the U.N. mission was providing shelter
to people in several other regions.
