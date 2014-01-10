WASHINGTON Jan 9 The White House on Thursday
urged both sides in the deadly conflict in South Sudan to sign
an agreement to cease hostilities immediately.
South Sudanese rebels rejected a government plan on
Wednesday to end a dispute over detainees and unblock peace
talks aimed at halting fighting that has killed at least 1,000
people in the world's youngest state.
Three weeks of fighting, often along ethnic faultlines, has
pitted President Salva Kiir's SPLA government forces against
rebels loyal to former vice president Riek Machar and brought
the oil-exporting nation close to civil war.
President Barack Obama's national security adviser Susan
Rice said in a statement it was the responsibility of both
leaders to make sure their country was not marred by more
violence.
"Mr. Machar, in particular, must commit to a cessation of
hostilities without precondition," Rice said.
"His continued insistence on the release of detainees as a
pre-condition for a cessation of hostilities is unacceptable and
runs counter to the express will of the detainees."
Both sides met face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday in
Addis Ababa in a bid to agree a ceasefire but faced new delays
after Kiir refused a rebel demand to release 11 detainees, who
were arrested last year over an alleged coup plot.
On Wednesday, the government proposed to shift the peace
talks to the United Nations compound in Juba, enabling the 11
detainees to attend the negotiations during the day and return
to custody in the evening.
South Sudan's presidential spokesman said the rebels
appeared to reject that.
"The United States is disappointed that the detainees being
held by the government of South Sudan have not yet been
released," Rice said. "The United States reiterates its call
upon President Salva Kiir to release the detainees immediately
to the custody of IGAD so that they can participate in the
political negotiations."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)