JUBA Aug 26 South Sudanese President Salva Kiir signed a peace deal to end a 20-month conflict with rebels on Wednesday after voicing reservations about the pact, according to a Reuters witness at the ceremony attended by African regional leaders.

The presidents of Kenya and Uganda, and the prime minister of Ethiopia, who all helped mediate the negotiations, were at the signing event in the capital Juba. Rebel leader Riek Machar signed the accord in the Ethiopian capital last week.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edmund Blair/Mark Heinrich)