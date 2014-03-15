By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA, March 15
ADDIS ABABA, March 15 South Sudan's rebels on
Saturday criticised plans by east Africa's regional bloc to
deploy troops to South Sudan, questioning its neutrality.
Neighbouring states fear that unrest in the world's newest
country could spill beyond its borders and destabilise a
volatile region that has in recent years enjoyed strong economic
growth.
Leaders from the IGAD bloc agreed on Thursday to deploy
troops to enforce a much-violated ceasefire between government
and rebels, though no details were provided about the size of
the contingent.
The force was also given the job of protecting South Sudan's
oilfields, on which the government depends for almost all its
revenue. Oil production has been reduced by a third since
violence broke out on Dec. 15.
Rebels attending faltering peace talks in Ethiopia
criticised IGAD for failing to secure the withdrawal of the
Ugandan troops who are supporting President Salva Kiir's
government. Uganda is also a member of IGAD.
"We consider this decision to be ill-advised," delegation
head Taban Deng said in a statement, adding that the deployment
of regional troops had not been mentioned in the negotiations
that led to the ceasefire agreement in January.
"The U.N. is an overarching and an inclusive body. Why
should another force be created and deployed, if it has the same
intentions as the UNMISS peacekeeping force?" Taban said.
The U.N. Security Council approved plans late last year to
boost the strength of the U.N. mission in South Sudan to 12,500
troops and 1,323 police, from its previous mandate of 7,000
troops and 900 police.
The talks in Addis Ababa, due to resume on March 20, have
made little headway beyond the ceasefire.
Major sticking points are rebel demands that four political
detainees jailed on suspicion of plotting a coup with former
vice president Riek Machar be freed, and the withdrawal of the
Ugandan troops.
Deng also questioned IGAD's neutrality as a mediator.
"IGAD should either be sincere in its mediation efforts or
tell us in no uncertain terms that it is with the government of
General Salva Kiir," Deng added.
During Thursday's gathering, IGAD called for the
"progressive withdrawal of all armed groups and all allied
forces invited by either side", which officials said was a
reference to Ugandan troops.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Kevin Liffey)