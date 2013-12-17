UNITED NATIONS Dec 17 The United Nations has
received reports from local sources in South Sudan that between
400 and 500 people have been killed and up to 800 wounded in the
latest violence in Africa's youngest country, UN Security
Council diplomats said on Tuesday.
"Two hospitals have recorded between 400 and 500 dead and
(up to) 800 wounded," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity,
citing an estimate United Nations peacekeeping chief Herve
Ladsous gave during a closed-door briefing for the 15-member
body.
Earlier on Tuesday, a South Sudanese health ministry
official told Reuters that at least 26 people were dead after
rival groups of soldiers started fighting in Juba on Sunday
night and into Monday morning. Gunfire and blasts continued
sporadically up to Tuesday evening.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)