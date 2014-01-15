UNITED NATIONS Jan 14 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday accused South Sudan's army and rebels led
by former Vice President Riek Machar of stealing food aid and
vehicles used to deliver humanitarian relief as the country
teeters on the brink of civil war.
"(Ban) is alarmed by the rising number of fatalities
resulting from the continuing fighting in South Sudan, including
reports received on 14 January about the deaths of 200 civilians
who drowned in the River Nile while fleeing hostilities in
Malakal," the U.N. press office said.
A government spokesman said the people died as they took to
the river to flee clashes in Malakal, a major transit point and
administrative center of Upper Nile state.
"(Ban) strongly condemns the commandeering of humanitarian
vehicles and the theft of food stocks and other relief items by
both Government and anti-Government forces," Ban's press office
said in a statement.
The statement said Ban was also deeply concerned about the
rising number of displaced people in South Sudan, which he said
surpassed 400,000 this week.
The crisis erupted after South Sudan President Salva Kiir
fired Machar and other ministers earlier this year. Machar's
rebels are demanding the release of 11 of their political allies
jailed after they were accused of attempting a coup.
Fighting that erupted in mid-December has reopened ethnic
faultlines. According to one estimate, the conflict may have
killed as many as 10,000 people, although there is no official
toll for those killed in the desperately poor nation. The United
Nations has said that well over 1,000 people have died.
The United States is weighing targeted sanctions against
South Sudan due to the failure of leaders in the world's
youngest nation to take steps to end a crisis that has brought
the country to the brink of civil war, sources briefed on U.S.
discussions told Reuters last week.
South Sudan split from Khartoum in 2011 as part of a 2005
U.S.-backed peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Ken Wills)