UNITED NATIONS Jan 15 U.N. peacekeepers fired
warning shots to deter fighters from a United Nations base in
South Sudan after gunfire reached the compound, wounding dozens
and killing at least one civilian seeking refuge there, a U.N.
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday at the U.N. peacekeeping
base in Malakal, a major transit point and administrative center
of oil-producing Upper Nile State, U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky
told reporters.
"One civilian seeking shelter in (the U.N.) Malakal base, in
Upper Nile State, was killed by bullets after gunfire entered
the U.N. base there yesterday," he said. "Dozens of civilians
and a U.N. military officer suffered gunshot wounds inside the
base yesterday and received medical attention."
"The mission said that peacekeepers fired multiple rounds of
gunfire to deter anyone engaged in fighting from coming too
close to its base, in order to protect civilians," he said.
Nesirky said on Tuesday that U.N. peacekeepers were
protecting more than 65,000 civilians who have sought refuge at
U.N. bases across the country.
"Today, the mission reports that the fighting has stopped in
Malakal, but the situation remains fluid," he said, adding that
"sporadic gunfire can still be heard some distance from the U.N.
base, where it is now protecting some 20,000 civilians."
"The mission also continues to report loud explosions and
gunfire in the vicinity of its base in Bor, where it is
protecting 9,000 civilians within the U.N. base," Nesirky said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday accused South
Sudan's army and rebels led by former Vice President Riek Machar
of stealing food aid and vehicles used to deliver humanitarian
relief as the country teeters on the brink of civil war.
Fighting that erupted in mid-December has reopened ethnic
rifts. According to one estimate, the conflict may have killed
as many as 10,000 people, although there is no official toll for
those killed in the desperately poor nation. The United Nations
has said that well over 1,000 people have died.
Over 400,000 people have fled their homes because of the
fighting in the world's youngest nation, the world body says.
The crisis erupted after South Sudan President Salva Kiir
fired Machar and other ministers last year. Machar's rebels are
demanding the release of 11 of their political allies jailed
after they were accused of attempting a coup.
South Sudan split from Khartoum in 2011 as part of a 2005
U.S.-backed peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
