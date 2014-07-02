By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, July 2
UNITED NATIONS, July 2 South Sudanese government
security officers prevented several local U.N. staff from
traveling to Uganda this week in two incidents believed to based
on their ethnicity, U.N. officials said on Wednesday.
South Sudan has been in political turmoil since President
Salva Kiir sacked his deputy Riek Machar last year, triggering a
conflict that has reopened deep ethnic tensions in the world's
youngest country which only won independence from Sudan in 2011.
Kiir comes from the dominant Dinka ethnic group, while
Machar, now rebel leader, is from another major tribe, the Nuer.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that four national
U.N. staff were denied permission to board a U.N. plane on
Monday by National Security officers from the government of
South Sudan and their passports were confiscated.
"It's unfortunately not an isolated incident," Dujarric told
reporters. "A similar incident occurred with two other UNMISS
national staff members at the airport yesterday."
UNMISS is the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. U.N.
officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the
staff in both incidents were targeted based on their ethnicity.
Dujarric said the U.N. staff members were traveling to
Entebbe for official training at a regional support center.
"UNMISS was not given any legal explanation or other reason
for barring their official travel. The mission therefore asked
the authorities to return their travel documents and allow their
official travel," he said.
South Sudanese authorities returned the passports and UNMISS
identification cards to the U.N. mission earlier on Wednesday.
The fighting in South Sudan erupted in mid-December after
months of political tensions sparked by the sacking of Machar.
Thousands have died in the conflict and more than 1.3 million
people have been driven from their homes.
The U.N. Security Council almost doubled the mandated number
of peacekeepers in late December to 12,500 troops and 1,323
police, but so far only some 8,100 troops are on the ground.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)