(Adds comment from U.N. aid official)
UNITED NATIONS, July 23 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday named Danish diplomat Ellen Margrethe
Loj as his new special envoy to South Sudan and head of the U.N.
peacekeeping mission in the world's newest nation.
Loj replaces Hilde Johnson of Norway, who stood down this
month after three years in the job, amid renewed violence
sparked by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his
sacked deputy Riek Machar.
The conflict has reopened deep ethnic tensions in the South
Sudan, which only won independence from Sudan in 2011, pitting
Kiir's Dinka against Machar's Nuer. Thousands of civilians have
been killed and more than a million forced to flee their homes
since December, prompting U.N. warnings of a looming famine.
Ban said Loj "brings to the position a wealth of experience
in peacekeeping and international affairs, having served as the
Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the United
Nations Mission in Liberia from 2008 to 2012."
She has also been Denmark's ambassador to the Czech
Republic, the United Nations and Israel.
Senior U.N. humanitarian official John Ging described the
situation in South Sudan on Wednesday as a "mega-crisis" that is
deteriorating at an alarming rate.
"Over 3.8 million people inside South Sudan need
humanitarian assistance and this number continues to grow. We
have on the horizon the prospects even of famine," Ging told
reporters at the United Nations.
"We are preparing for the worst but we are not accepting
that it has to unfold this way," Ging said. "It is going to be a
catastrophe of quite unprecedented status."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Mirjam Donath; Editing by
James Dalgleish)